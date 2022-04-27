125 years

April 27, 1897

The board of directors of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute met in the secretary’s office Saturday morning. The premium list was adopted for the next fair as revisited by the premium committee. A resolution was passed, doing away with the 25-cent admission charged for teams and rigs and reducing the price of admission to the grandstand from 15 cents to 10 cents.

———

Jacob Mentges has invented a fan for keeping flies off the dining room table in summer time. The fan is fastened on the end of a vertical rod, the base of which is placed in a small iron box in such a way that it can be revolved. The box contains a clockwork with a large spring that furnishes power. When wound up the fan will run for almost an hour.

100 years

April 27, 1922

A freight car on the Western Ohio railway jumped the track at the corner of West Court Street and Walnut Avenue this morning. The car, southbound, ran across the street and into the curbing on the west side, heavily damaging both the street and curbing.

———

Members of the girls’ gymnasium classes at Sidney High School have prepared a health pageant, “The Conflict,” which will be presented for the public the evening of April 28. Miss Helen Michael, physical director for girls, is in charge of the program, with Miss Ruth Maley assisting as pianist.

———

Alumni of Ohio University in Shelby County have been asked to do their part in raising $300,000 for the erection of an Alumni Memorial auditorium on the campus at Athens. W.P. Collier, of Sidney, represented the alumni of this section at the meeting held in Columbus where the plans were outlined.

75 years

April 27, 1947

England seemed closer to Sidney people last night after they heard Mrs. Rose Buckner, of London, talk in the First Methodist Church, where she spoke under the sponsorship of the Cameo Chapter of the WLW Mailbag Club. Mrs. Buckner and her three children are being entertained in the home of Mrs. Raymond Harning.

———

A brief review of the history of the electrical industry plus an outline of the company’s plans for the expansion of existing electrical and gas facilities were the subject of the talk given by Harry A. Binkley, northern division manager for the Dayton Power and Light Co. at the regular meeting yesterday of the Sidney Rotary Club.

50 years

April 27, 1972

Karl Bemus was chosen president of the Sidney Optimist Club for 1972-73 by acclamation at the club’s election meeting Tuesday at Burk’s Banquet House.

———

SPRINGFIELD – Sidney’s golf squad bumped previously undefeated Springfield Central Catholic by a 7-2 score and also dumped Greenon 9-0 in a triangular event held here Tuesday. Coach Dave Haine’s Yellow Jackets are now 6-0 for the season and carry a perfect 3-0 Miami Valley League record.

25 years

April 27, 1997

PHOTO: Wearing a tutu because his students have been such prolific readers, Bob Borchers, Hardin Elementary School principal, prepares to make good on his agreement to smooch a pig. Borchers had promised the students if they read more than 13,000 books during Right to Read Week, that he would kiss a pig. The students read a total of 16,403 books.

———

Realty 2000 Group will be opening Shelby County’s newest real estate firm Tuesday. Although the company is new, it consists of agents that are experienced and have familiar names in the Shelby County real estate marketplace. Realty 2000 Group will be owned and operated by Tim Gleason and Sharon Linder.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

