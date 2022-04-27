Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host Friday Fun Night Trivia at 7 p.m. There will be light refreshments available and prizes given out to the top three teams. Teams will consist of four to six people per table. The event is free and open to the public age 50 and better. The Senior Center is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• The Amos Memorial Public Library will hold its semi-annual sale of surplus items April 30 through May 7. The sale will begin on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. and continue during regular library hours through 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Everything will be priced at $0.50 and all proceeds will help support the Shelby County Libraries. The library is located at 230 E. North St. in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

• Brunker Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Nature Preserve. The program is geared toward children 12 to 17 years old and cost for the event is $5 for BNC members and $ for non-members. Participants are asked to bring shoes and clothes that can get wet. Deadline for registration and payment is Monday, May 2.