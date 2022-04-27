Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours to take the Holland Stage

BELLEFONTAINE — The historic Holland Theatre will host Rumours, the popular Fleetwood Mac tribute band, on their stage on Friday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Rumours recreates Fleetwood Mac’s signature harmonies, instrumentation, stage moves and wardrobe, bringing musical magic to life for a devoted fan base. Based in Atlanta, the band is led by Mekenzie Jackson and her impressive duplication of Steve Nicks’ voice.

Tickets are currently on sale for Holland Theatre members; members can call 937-592-9002 or stop by the box office at 127 E. Columbus Ave. during office hours to purchase or request complimentary membership tickets. Office hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Tickets go on sale online at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, to the general public and can be purchased at www.thehollandtheatre.org.

Tickets for adults will be priced at $45, $35, and $25. Tickets for most seats are available to youth 17 and under for just $5.

Built in 1931 in downtown Bellefontaine, about 50 miles northwest of Columbus, the Holland is the nation’s only atmospheric Dutch theater. The building had fallen into disrepair in the 1990s after being converted into a cineplex but was saved from demolition when a local teacher and students took an interest in the structure. Buoyed by community support and government and private grants, the theater completed a multi-million dollar restoration in 2019 shortly before COVID hit. Staff and volunteers are facing the challenges of this 2021-22 season with enthusiasm and gratitude for strong community support.

“Rumours really keeps the spirit of Fleetwood Mac alive,” Holland Interim Executive Director Jason Vogel said. “We think their show will be a great way for audience members to kick off a fun Fourth of July week.”