Deadline for cider label contest approaches

GREENVILLE — Local artists, photographers and graphic designers have until Sunday, May 1, to submit their entry for the Darke County Parks and Twenty One Barrels’ label contest.

The label contest is part of the year-long celebration in honor of Darke County Parks’ 50th anniversary. The contest is for the autumn-release of “MapleBerry”. This locally crafted hard cider will use maple syrup from Darke County Parks and will be sold this year in celebration of the 50th anniversary. All label entries must have a Park District theme. The winning entry will be selected by a committee vote and the winner notified. Once production begins, the label will be visible for all to see.

MapleBerry is a one-of-a-kind cider with fresh maple syrup and a blend of blueberries, raspberries, boysenberries and strawberries. Maple syrup is seasonal and locally produced at Darke County Parks. The park district has been turning sap into syrup for the past 18 years.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with Twenty One Barrels and to see all of the label designs for this special project. Between the community involvement with the design and the maple syrup produced here at Shawnee Prairie being used in this cider, this August can’t come soon enough,” Chief Naturalist Robb Clifford said.

To enter the contest, email [email protected] to receive the label template and any other details.