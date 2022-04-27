SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Glenn J. Vanderhorst, 75, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Josiah Daniel Kramer, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Michael H. Staup, 27, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Denise Ann Poeppelman, 53, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jade Elizabeth Jones, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kenneth L. Burden, 55, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jessica M. Berner, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sheldon J. Bates, 20, of Greenville, was charged with driving under suspension and use of unauthorized plates, latter charge dismissed, $182 fine.
Chester A. Huffman, 49, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Christopher Bernardi, 54, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.
Roger L. Gross Jr., 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $488 fine.
Brian S. Russo, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and operating at stop and yield sign, $211 fine.
Alex Michael Hill, 33, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $391 fine.
Kelly Elizabeth Maddux, 27, of Vandalia, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.
Julie A. Smith, 52, of Degraff, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Ralph Franklin King Jr., 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bryce Coleton Everman, 20, of New Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dominic Francesco Galati, 27, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Logan James Maginnis, 19, of Troy, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Haley R. Germann, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Wade Edward Wittman, 57, of Oakland, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jordan Tyler Riggs, 22, of Celina, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Pamela S. Swob, 63, of Houston, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.
Brook A. Gaydosh, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Evan M. Locke, 18, of Greenville, was charged with hit and run and reasonable control, latter charge dismissed, $291 fine.
Richard A. Hill, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Joel M. Albers, 26, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Shekanah J. Blackburn, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
John D. McCune, 50, of Fort Loramie, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.
Erik Jan Thoreson, 48, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ashley A. Ferguson, 19, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Cody M. Howard, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Kacie J. Rogan, 28, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David W. Criss, 64, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, amended to speeding, and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $255 fine.
Charles John Schemmel II, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Rodney Darnell Lewis III, 26, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Leland Fisher Frick, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell