SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Glenn J. Vanderhorst, 75, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Josiah Daniel Kramer, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Michael H. Staup, 27, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denise Ann Poeppelman, 53, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jade Elizabeth Jones, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth L. Burden, 55, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jessica M. Berner, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sheldon J. Bates, 20, of Greenville, was charged with driving under suspension and use of unauthorized plates, latter charge dismissed, $182 fine.

Chester A. Huffman, 49, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Christopher Bernardi, 54, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Roger L. Gross Jr., 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $488 fine.

Brian S. Russo, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and operating at stop and yield sign, $211 fine.

Alex Michael Hill, 33, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $391 fine.

Kelly Elizabeth Maddux, 27, of Vandalia, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Julie A. Smith, 52, of Degraff, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Ralph Franklin King Jr., 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryce Coleton Everman, 20, of New Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dominic Francesco Galati, 27, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Logan James Maginnis, 19, of Troy, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Haley R. Germann, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Wade Edward Wittman, 57, of Oakland, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan Tyler Riggs, 22, of Celina, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Pamela S. Swob, 63, of Houston, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Brook A. Gaydosh, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Evan M. Locke, 18, of Greenville, was charged with hit and run and reasonable control, latter charge dismissed, $291 fine.

Richard A. Hill, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Joel M. Albers, 26, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Shekanah J. Blackburn, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

John D. McCune, 50, of Fort Loramie, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Erik Jan Thoreson, 48, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley A. Ferguson, 19, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Cody M. Howard, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kacie J. Rogan, 28, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David W. Criss, 64, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, amended to speeding, and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $255 fine.

Charles John Schemmel II, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Rodney Darnell Lewis III, 26, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leland Fisher Frick, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

