3 arrested in Auglaize Co. death of Virginia man

WAPAKONETA – Three individuals have been arrested in Wapakoneta in connection with the death of Timothy S. Hovanec of Herndon, Virginia.

Hovanec had been visiting Auglaize County on family business when he was reported missing to the Wapakoneta Police Department on Tuesday, April 26. An investigation into his whereabouts led detectives to locate Timothy’s body in a rural area of Auglaize County.

Three people have been arrested in connection with Hovanec’s death. Amanda Hovanec, 35, and Anita Green, 61, both of Wapakoneta, as well as Anthony Theodoru, 33, from South Africa, have all been charged with aggravated murder and are each being held on $2 million bond.

Assisting with the investigation is the Wapakoneta Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office, Auglaize County Coroner, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Auglaize County Dog Warden and the Grand Lake Task Force.