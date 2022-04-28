SCARF gets creative for National Pet Week

SIDNEY – Spring is looking brighter thanks to the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation, SCARF. The foundation is hosting a coloring contest for National Pet Week, May 1-7 and artists of all ages and talent levels are welcome to leave their mark.

“Through SCARF’s PEP! educational program, SCARF encourages kids of all ages (adults too!) to be Animal Heroes. The coloring contest will focus on the animal care elements promoted by PEP! including water, food, shelter, care and love,” said Shelby Gibbs SCARF co-treasurer.

Coloring pages will be available on SCARF’s website (www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com) its Facebook page, or can be found https://bit.ly/3vpHiI4or https://bit.ly/3rXMReu. Download your preferred page and start coloring to compete in one of the four different age groups. The deadline for artistic submissions is Friday, May 6 before the drop off sites close. Coloring pages can be dropped off at the Shelby County Annex, the Shelby County Animal Shelter, city of Sidney Hall, Anna Village Hall, Botkins Village Hall, Fort Loramie Village Hall, Jackson Center Village Hall or Russia Village Hall. Coloring pages may be picked up at the Shelby County Annex or the Shelby County Animal Shelter during normal business hours. Please note the artist’s name, age and phone number on the back of the artwork.

Finalists will be chosen and their masterpiece shared on Facebook. The community will be invited to vote for their favorite coloring page May 11-13, the artist with the most likes in each age group earning the win. After the finalists are chosen, all coloring pages will be displayed at the shelter for viewing. The winner will be announced on Saturday, May 14, at the Walk to End Parvo on the courtsquare in Sidney. The walk will be held from 10 a.m.-noon.