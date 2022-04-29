Roundabout construction expected to begin

SIDNEY – Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of state Route 47 and state Route 235 will begin in Logan County next week. The safety improvement is part of the governor’s top 150 list.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will reconstruct the intersection of state Route 47 and state Route 235 in Pleasant Township into a single-lane roundabout. Currently, state Route 235 is a continuous flow, with state Route 47 under a two-way stop.

During construction, state Route 47 will close between Township Road 21 and Township Road 208 for up to 120 days, weather permitting. The closure will be effective, Friday, May 27, and traffic will be detoured: U.S. 68, to U.S. 33, to state Route 274, to state Route. Motorists traveling on state Route 235 will experience some lane restrictions. However, state Route 235 will remain open for traffic throughout the project.

The intersection of state Route 47 and state Route 235 has been ranked 60th in priority in the state. Following safety studies, ODOT determined that a modern roundabout would be the most effective measure to improve safety. In addition to slowing traffic through the intersection, the roundabout will maintain traffic flow and reduce the number of high angles or “T-bone” crashes for motorists.

The Trucco Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.6 million to construct the roundabout, and the entire project has an estimated completion date of fall 2022.

For additional information regarding ongoing traffic, construction, and weather-related information across the state, visit www.OHGO.com.