Bond hearings are Monday for Auglaize murder suspects

NOTE: Theodorou’s name was misspelled in sheriff’s press release on Thursday

WAPAKONETA — Three persons charged with murder in the death of a Virginia man whose body was discovered this week in Auglaize County have bond hearings scheduled for Monday in Auglaize County Municipal Court.

Hearings are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, for Anthony Theodorou, Amanda Hovanec and Anita Green. They were arrested Thursday in Wapakoneta by Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection with the death of 36-year-old Timothy S. Hovanec of Herndon, Va.

According to a statement issued by Sheriff Mike Vorhees, Hovanec had been visiting Auglaize County on family business when he was reported missing on Tuesday. An investigation into his whereabouts led detectives to locate Hovanec’s body in a rural area of Auglaize County.

Hovanec, 35, and Green, 61, both of Wapakoneta, as well as Theodorou, 33, from South Africa, have each been charged with aggravated murder and are each being held in the Auglaize County jail on $2 million bond.

The three defendants appeared in municipal court on before Judge Andrew Augsburger on Thursday via video hook-up from the jail. They were advised of the charges against them and of their constitutional rights and the possible pleas available to them.

Green is a county employee, serving as the director of the Auglaize County Farm Service Agency.

Hovanec https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_Amanda-Hovanec-…-Auglaize-murder.jpg Hovanec Green https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_Anita-Green-Auglaize-Murder.jpg Green Theodorou https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_Anthony-Theodorou-..-Auglaize-Murder.jpg Theodorou