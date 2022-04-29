SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jacob Andrew Medley, 26, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gregory M. Merricle, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathaniel Lewis Winferd Myers, 21, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jessica M. Rank, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Douglas Riesen, 34, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexander Robinson Schweer, 24, of Utica, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerald Shaffer, 54, of Hamler, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Devontae M. Weatherspoon, 23, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Robert Louis Wood, 27, of Dayton, was charged with child restraint system, $140 fine.

Brandon S. Zumbroegel, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and seat belt violation, $105 fine.

Reece A. Smith, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $177 fine.

Josephine Martha Snyder, 47, of Burkettsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lukas Gentry Taulbee, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paige Allyson Thompson, 20, of Troy, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Charles C. Tucker Jr., 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deanna Lin Tucker, 33, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension,

Michael D. Turner, 44, of Napoleon, was charged with speeding, amended to operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Kamre Aubre Deshon Young, 28, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kathleen Lambert, 60, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Paulina M. Lawson, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Matthew J. Overbey, 47, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jennifer Shope, 40, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ryan J. Steinke, 34, of Anna, was charged with failure to obey to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Gregory Kegan Latimer, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Leah Kathleen Diane Stone, 24, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding and operating moving vehicle with temporary permit, $161 fine.

Daniel S. Wourms, 54, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Brent E. Valois, 55, of Cavan Monaghan, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Levitta Marie Barnes, 21, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Samantha Lynn Hentrich, 21, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Freddie Preston Paul Stewart, 43, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Douglas Porter, 61, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $113 fine.

Jerry L. Beair Jr., 45, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Samba Demba Camara, 63, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates and turning at intersections, $161 fine.

Amanda F. Schmehl, 31, of Russells Point, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Lauren Michelle Judy, 32, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Mia J. Stoltz, 46, of Troy, was charged with parking, $91 fine.

Misty R. Thompson, 39, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Kamron H. Suddeth, 21, of Biloxi, Mississippi, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hannah Catherine Wilcox, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, dismissed, $105 fine.

Cody A. McNutt, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hani A. Al Kannas, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Regan Cole, 19, of Clarksville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle A. Dedrick, 68, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew Jacob Haun, 31, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittany Nicole Horsley, 36, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Zachary Robert Horstman, 33, of Fort Jennings, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brennen Austin Keiffer, 25, of Fostoria, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell