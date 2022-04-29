SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Jacob Andrew Medley, 26, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gregory M. Merricle, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nathaniel Lewis Winferd Myers, 21, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jessica M. Rank, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mark Douglas Riesen, 34, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alexander Robinson Schweer, 24, of Utica, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jerald Shaffer, 54, of Hamler, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Devontae M. Weatherspoon, 23, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Robert Louis Wood, 27, of Dayton, was charged with child restraint system, $140 fine.
Brandon S. Zumbroegel, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and seat belt violation, $105 fine.
Reece A. Smith, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $177 fine.
Josephine Martha Snyder, 47, of Burkettsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lukas Gentry Taulbee, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Paige Allyson Thompson, 20, of Troy, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Charles C. Tucker Jr., 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Deanna Lin Tucker, 33, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension,
Michael D. Turner, 44, of Napoleon, was charged with speeding, amended to operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Kamre Aubre Deshon Young, 28, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kathleen Lambert, 60, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Paulina M. Lawson, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Matthew J. Overbey, 47, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Jennifer Shope, 40, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Ryan J. Steinke, 34, of Anna, was charged with failure to obey to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Gregory Kegan Latimer, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Leah Kathleen Diane Stone, 24, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding and operating moving vehicle with temporary permit, $161 fine.
Daniel S. Wourms, 54, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Brent E. Valois, 55, of Cavan Monaghan, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Levitta Marie Barnes, 21, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Samantha Lynn Hentrich, 21, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Freddie Preston Paul Stewart, 43, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Douglas Porter, 61, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $113 fine.
Jerry L. Beair Jr., 45, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Samba Demba Camara, 63, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates and turning at intersections, $161 fine.
Amanda F. Schmehl, 31, of Russells Point, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Lauren Michelle Judy, 32, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Mia J. Stoltz, 46, of Troy, was charged with parking, $91 fine.
Misty R. Thompson, 39, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.
Kamron H. Suddeth, 21, of Biloxi, Mississippi, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hannah Catherine Wilcox, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, dismissed, $105 fine.
Cody A. McNutt, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hani A. Al Kannas, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Regan Cole, 19, of Clarksville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michelle A. Dedrick, 68, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrew Jacob Haun, 31, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brittany Nicole Horsley, 36, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Zachary Robert Horstman, 33, of Fort Jennings, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brennen Austin Keiffer, 25, of Fostoria, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell