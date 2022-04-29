On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The following will be discussed:

• Summer staffing update – Due to a regional and nationwide staffing issues, there will be some changes in operations in the parks maintenance, recreation and water park concession staffing. Parks leadership will review what this summer’s operations will look like with the board members.

• Consulting projects discussion – A firm has been selected by the parks master plan steering committee, to develop a much needed parks and recreation master plan. Park staff will review what the deliverables are for this ten month long process. In addition, an urban trail study is in its early stages. Park staff will review the scope of this project and any updates available at that time.

• Capital projects update – Staff will be sharing an brief update on the following 2022 capital projects: Pickle Ball Courts, Tawawa Park entrance sign and the Canal Feeder Trail.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Council will receive a virtual capital tour presentation.

There will be a discussion on extending parking amnesty program for overnight parking.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, May 16, 2022, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. at the Workforce Hangar at the school.

Items on the agenda include financial reports, administrative reports, board member reports, approving board policies, employment, accepting resignations and awarding service contracts.

Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA — The Russia Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, May 4, at 8 a.m. in the school’s library.