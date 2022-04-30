125 years

April 30, 1897

Ben P. Wagner was in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday and arranged for space for a display of hollow ware at the Tennessee Centennial Exposition by the Wagner Manufacturing Co. He says the company will have a much larger and finer display of their goods than they did at the World’s Fair in Chicago.

The bloodhounds to be used in tracking Thomas Kelley, who escaped from jail yesterday, arrived here last evening from Tiffin. Although hounds have been used here before they aroused much curiosity and a crowd of several hundred people gathered at the jail and followed them some distance. Kelley was tracked down the River road but the trail was lost near the Mather’s farm.

100 years

April 30, 1922

Residents of Anna and Botkins are preparing to fight the dust clouds that arise from the passage of many autos over their thoroughfares. A proposition, looking to the purchase of an oil tank wagon for use in the two towns will be considered at the next meeting of the Botkins village council.

Mrs. Irene Wilson was elected president of the Tourist Club for next year, when members named officers at their meeting yesterday. Mrs. S.L. Wicoff will serve as secretary, and Mrs. J.C. McClure, treasurer.

75 years

April 30, 1947

Incorporations filed with the secretary of state in Columbus this week included the Wooden Shoe Brewing Corp. at Minster, listing $350,000 in common capital stock. Horace W. Peters, Franklyn E. Stearns and Thomas E. Ricca were listed as incorporators, with Harold Feierott as agent.

Perry Partington was elected president of the Shelby County 32 Club, when members held a dinner meeting last evening. Other officers named include: Carl Young, Maplewood, first vice president; Edward Hughes, Jackson Center, second vice president; Joseph B. Cook, Sidney, third vice president; Charles A. Hall, Sidney, secretary, and Ford Doren, Sidney, Treasurer.

50 years

April 30, 1972

Carl P. Rueth, the retired publisher of Linn’s Stamp News, has been elected president of the Wilson Memorial Hospital board of directors. The board, which recently added three new members, also elected Dr. John Beigel, a Sidney optometrist, to fill the vice president’s slot being vacated by Rueth.

Douglas W. Millhoff was recently elected as director of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association in Sidney. Currently secretary-treasurer of that financial organization, Millhoff is a graduate of Sidney High School.

25 YEARS

APRIL 30, 1997

The theme will be “Paradise Inland” when Lehman Catholic High School holds its prom Saturday night. Senior candidates for prom queen are: Kendra Barhorst, Angi Carnes, Leah Cruz, Lora Cruz, Lisa Liening, Erin Maurer, Cindy Maurer, Gretchen Wagner and Mary Anne Wheeler. Senior candidates for prom king are: Andy Arnold, Gordon Farley, Dan DeMange, Matt Griswold, Nick Koon, John Noel, Jason Tyler, and Bill Zimmerman.

“Jungle Love” was chosen by the upperclassmen for this year’s theme for the Jackson Center prom. Those in the running to be named queen are: Natalie Brown, Emily Kempfer, and Jennifer Limbert. Those vying to be crowned king are: Nick Greve, Johnathon Miller, and Jason Uppenkamp.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

