Showcasing the Sidney Wellness Center

Sidney Wellness Center owner Leone Schubert, left, and consultant Melissa Hill, both of Sidney, stand next to one of the new Trifecta Light red light therapy beds Sidney Wellness Center now has. Schubert says “Melt that fat away. Summer is coming. The red light therapy reduces fat, tightens skin and contours the body.” People interested in the therapy can call 937-492-4681. The Sidney Wellness Center is located at 1640 Gleason St.

