Ohio’s first humans

Kent State Associate Professor Metin Eren, of Stow, shows images of the Clovis points found at the Mielke site in Botkins. Eren talked about the importance of the Mielke site where stone tools have been found from humans that used the area as a meeting place 13,600-years-ago. The presentation was held at the Botkins Local School on Friday, April 29.

Botkins teacher Bryan Trego, of New Bremen, left to right, Dave Milke who discovered the Clovis site now named after him, Chuck Buehler, of Botkins, Co-owner of the family owned farmland Chuck Buehler, of Botkins, his father, Mark Buehler, bought the farmland in the 1940’s.

