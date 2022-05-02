Man sentenced to 120 months in prison for pandering obscenity involving a minor

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court handed down several sentences during the week of April 18 for the possession of drugs, perjury, theft, forgery and pandering obscenity involving a minor, among other charges.

Kenneth Mark Schulz, 58, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 120 months in prison with mandatory post-release parole of five years and 123 days of jail credit for 10 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all fifth-degree felonies, and tier-II sex offenses. He was initially indicted on 20 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, but 10 charges were dismissed.

Pamela S. Swob, 65, was sentenced to five years of community control with three days of jail credit. Swob must also pay restitution of $3,216 and maintain employment. This was due to one charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony, and three charges of forgery, fifth-degree felonies. She was initially indicted on one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony, and 13 counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies, for stealing between $1,000 and $7,500 from an elderly couple’s checking account and forging the elderly person’s signature on 13 checks.

Shelbi L. Brandyberry, 37, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to nine months in prison with up to two years of discretionary post-release parole and 84 days of jail credit for the possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Brandyberry was initially indicted on the possession of drugs (Fentanyl) and possessing criminal tools (a syringe), both fifth-degree felonies, but the latter charge was dismissed.

Renee L. Stanley, 34, of Grove City, was sentenced to 60 days in the Shelby County Jail with 10 days of jail credit and is ordered to pay a $150 fine for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. Stanley was initially indicted on perjury, a third-degree felony, for knowingly making a false statement during testimony in a murder case before the Shelby County Grand Jury, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, for communicating false information to the Shelby County Grand Jury to hinder the apprehension and prosecution of another for murder, but the former charge was dismissed.

Nicholas Stephens, 42, of Sidney, was sentenced to up to five years of community control and the completion of drug and alcohol counseling with four days of jail credit and is ordered to pay a $200 fine for attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. Stephens was initially indicted on the same charge, a fifth-degree felony, for possessing Oxycodone.

Elisabeth V. Young, 30, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 60 months in prison with discretionary post-release parole of up to two years and 74 days of jail credit for two charges of harassment with a bodily substance, third-degree felonies. Young was initially indicted on three charges of harassment with a bodily substance, third-degree felonies, for spitting on a police officer and two corrections officers while knowing that she had Hepatitis C, but one charge was dismissed.

Joshua Moorman, 20, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control with nine days of jail credit and treatment at WORTH or other CBCF. Moorman must also pay restitution of $500, obtain a GED, and his driver’s license was suspended for three years. This was because of one charge of failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Moorman was initially indicted for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, because he possessed a black 2004 Jeep that he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen, and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, because he drove over 100 mph, ran stop signs and wove through traffic when ordered to stop the vehicle, but the former charge was dismissed.

Ronald D. Lewis, 49, at large, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail for attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was initially indicted for possession of drugs (Fentanyl) and possessing criminal tools (a bag), both fifth-degree felonies, but the latter charge was dismissed.