Campaign seeks licensed childcare providers

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services has started a campaign to recruit licensed Child Care Home Providers and Centers.

Helen Scott, Employment and Family Services administrator, said, “We are fortunate to have the current quality childcare providers within our county; however, the need for childcare providers with available capacity has increased. The Shelby County Commissioners recognized the need for additional childcare slots as our county continues to grow its economy with new employers and business expansions. The additional childcare slots will allow more parents to remain in or enter the workforce, while providing children in our community with early childhood learning opportunities. Lisa Seeger, Employment and Family Services supervisor, is leading this recruitment effort.”

The agency is excited to partner with the Shelby County Commissioners and 4C for Children out of Cincinnati, a Child Care Resource and Referral agency, to help expand the number of childcare providers available to families. The Shelby County Commissioners have contracted with 4C for Children, using funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Funding will be used to stabilize and preserve current childcare programs, to recruit new programs, and to expand capacities for current programs, including offering second and third shift childcare.

Funding is available to cover business startup costs – $10,000 for childcare home providers and $18,000 for childcare centers. Examples of covered items include cribs, cots, furniture, safety equipment and technology. In addition to funding, the agency’s Child Care Specialist, Shelley Hagan, will assist new family childcare providers with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services licensing process. Coaching and training will be provided by 4C for Children. The training that 4C for Children will offer assists childcare providers with learning the fundamentals of successfully running a family childcare business.

The Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services will be doing community outreach during the month of May.

“It is our goal to have individuals take advantage of this great opportunity to start a childcare business by utilizing the available funding and free training,” said Scott.

If interested or for more information,call Lisa Seeger at 937-497-2813.