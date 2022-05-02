SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Anita Denise Martin, 42, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Epaphrodite Mbonyinshuti, 32, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Emily Taylor Orta, 22, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Laura G. Rector, 59, of Denver, Colorado, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael Thomas, 24, of Fostoria, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Dana J. Trevino, 47, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mathieu Trimbur, 34, of Louisville Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Adam Robert Waite, 23, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Bryan L. White, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $165 fine.
Kellen P. Stoddard, 20, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Macy N. Egbert, 19, of Botkins, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Eric S. Cecil, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jerry Allen Crawford, 55, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Oscar Andre Druckemiller, 23, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $113 fine.
Brian A. Haney, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Todd Edward Nicholas Hostetler, 22, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Ryan Michael Tinsley, 34, of New Knoxville, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
David W. Young, 55, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Mackenzie L. Johns, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
David A. King, 73, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Briana M. Miniard, 25, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.
Gabriel L. Rhodehamel, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, expired plates and contempt, $186 fine.
Garrett Leland Wills, 33, of Huber Heights, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.
Donald D. Shoffner, 77, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Jamie A. Davider, 59, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.
Danny L, Keen Jr., 48, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Maria M. Baskerville, 60, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Ann T. Tierney, 85, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Ginny Mae Stringfield, 27, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Gabraiel A. Trevino, 30, of Vandalia, was charged with expired plates, $121 fine.
Taylor J. Anderson, 26, of Degraff, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Levi Austin Moorman, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $135 fine.
Natalie Renee Oakley, 23, of Minster, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Dale L. Schmerge, 40, of Greenville, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Jessica Helene Strohmenger, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Angela Ann E. Myers, 46, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, $488 fine.
Thropolise Davis, 55, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.
Jason M. Wilmoth, 26, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension and assured clear distance, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.
Jeremy L. Jarrell, 46, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Chandrea R. Gambill, 18, of Covington, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine.
Jessica Vonderhuevel, 37, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, failure to obey traffic control devices and seat belt violation, all charges dismissed, $111 fine.
Danny C. Clark, 62, of Trenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacob Daniel June, 25, of Lima, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Eric L. Noble, 48, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lisa Ann Young, 54, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew R. Steinbarger, 51, of Sidney, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Rick L. Fleetwood, 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, $111 fine.
Patrick Bryan Mittlestedter, 33, of Battle Ground, Washington, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, $157 fine.
Ann Louise Heeley, 75, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Michael James O’Leary, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
James D. Rohrer, 54, of Conover, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell