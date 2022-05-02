SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Anita Denise Martin, 42, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Epaphrodite Mbonyinshuti, 32, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emily Taylor Orta, 22, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Laura G. Rector, 59, of Denver, Colorado, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Thomas, 24, of Fostoria, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Dana J. Trevino, 47, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mathieu Trimbur, 34, of Louisville Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam Robert Waite, 23, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Bryan L. White, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $165 fine.

Kellen P. Stoddard, 20, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Macy N. Egbert, 19, of Botkins, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Eric S. Cecil, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jerry Allen Crawford, 55, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Oscar Andre Druckemiller, 23, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $113 fine.

Brian A. Haney, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Todd Edward Nicholas Hostetler, 22, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ryan Michael Tinsley, 34, of New Knoxville, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

David W. Young, 55, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Mackenzie L. Johns, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

David A. King, 73, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Briana M. Miniard, 25, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Gabriel L. Rhodehamel, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, expired plates and contempt, $186 fine.

Garrett Leland Wills, 33, of Huber Heights, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

Donald D. Shoffner, 77, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jamie A. Davider, 59, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.

Danny L, Keen Jr., 48, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Maria M. Baskerville, 60, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Ann T. Tierney, 85, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Ginny Mae Stringfield, 27, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Gabraiel A. Trevino, 30, of Vandalia, was charged with expired plates, $121 fine.

Taylor J. Anderson, 26, of Degraff, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Levi Austin Moorman, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $135 fine.

Natalie Renee Oakley, 23, of Minster, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Dale L. Schmerge, 40, of Greenville, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jessica Helene Strohmenger, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angela Ann E. Myers, 46, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, $488 fine.

Thropolise Davis, 55, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

Jason M. Wilmoth, 26, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension and assured clear distance, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Jeremy L. Jarrell, 46, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Chandrea R. Gambill, 18, of Covington, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine.

Jessica Vonderhuevel, 37, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, failure to obey traffic control devices and seat belt violation, all charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Danny C. Clark, 62, of Trenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Daniel June, 25, of Lima, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Eric L. Noble, 48, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lisa Ann Young, 54, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew R. Steinbarger, 51, of Sidney, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Rick L. Fleetwood, 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, $111 fine.

Patrick Bryan Mittlestedter, 33, of Battle Ground, Washington, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, $157 fine.

Ann Louise Heeley, 75, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Michael James O’Leary, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

James D. Rohrer, 54, of Conover, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell