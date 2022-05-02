Arbor Day celebrated

Lehman Catholic Student Council Executive Board Members Lillian Williams, left, 17, of Troy, and Kathryn Stewart, 18, of Sidney, move mulch around at the base of a freshly planted red oak tree in front of Lehman Catholic. The tree planting was part of an Arbor Day ceremony held with Sidney Tree City USA representatives, Sidney Mayor Mardi Milligan, and city of Sidney employee Brian Green. Williams is the daughter of Kris and Lindsey Williams. Stewart is the daughter of Brian and Kari Stewart.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News