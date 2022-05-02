A twist on Law & Order

Jack Be Nimble, played by Bryce Monin, jumps into the air during a meeting of the L.O.S.E.R.S. support group. Also sharing their personal stories in the support group are, left to right, seated, Mary Had a Little Lamb, played by Makenzi Cox, Little Bo Peep, played by Serenity Abbott, Doctor Foster, played by Evan Michael, and Little Boy Blue, played by Ian Lotz. The performers were part of the Christian Academy production of Law & Order: nursery rhyme unit at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, April 30.

Detective, played by Jay Bensman, far left, and The Punnish Sir, far right, interview the Old Woman Who Lived In the Shoe, played by Kelsi Hiler, center, during an investigation of the sudden death of Humpty Dumpty. The three performers were part of the Christian Academy production of Law & Order: nursery rhyme unit at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, April 30.

Detective, played by Jay Bensman, far left, and The Punnish Sir, far right, interview the Old Woman Who Lived In the Shoe, played by Kelsi Hiler, center, during an investigation of the sudden death of Humpty Dumpty. The three performers were part of the Christian Academy production of Law & Order: nursery rhyme unit at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, April 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Detective, played by Jay Bensman, far left, and The Punnish Sir, far right, interview Mare, played by Kelsi Hiler, center, during an investigation of the sudden death of Humpty Dumpty. The three performers were part of the Christian Academy production of Law & Order: nursery rhyme unit at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, April 30. The play featured elaborate set pieces made by Wayne Chalfant, Mila Hamilton, Ron Wolfe and Joel McLaughlin.

Detective, played by Jay Bensman, far left, and The Punnish Sir, far right, interview Mare, played by Kelsi Hiler, center, during an investigation of the sudden death of Humpty Dumpty. The three performers were part of the Christian Academy production of Law & Order: nursery rhyme unit at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, April 30. The play featured elaborate set pieces made by Wayne Chalfant, Mila Hamilton, Ron Wolfe and Joel McLaughlin. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

