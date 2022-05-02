Fundraising for veterans

Big Four CrossFit located at 102 Wall St, Port Jefferson, hosted the annual Travis Manion Workout of the Day on Sunday, May 1. Participants performed stretching exercises before going for a run. Participants also purchased Travis Manion Foundation T-Shirts as part of the fundraiser. The foundation was started to develop events to empower veterans and families of fallen soldiers. The event was organized by Big Four CrossFit Co-Owner Tom Martin and coach Rob VanMetre, both of Sidney.

Coach Rob VanMetre, of Sidney, talks about the Travis Manion Workout of the Day at the Big Four CrossFit located at 102 Wall St, Port Jefferson, on Sunday, May 1. Participants performed stretching exercises before going for a run. Participants also purchased Travis Manion Foundation T-Shirts as part of the fundraiser. The foundation was started to develop events to empower veterans and families of fallen soldiers. The event was organized by Big Four CrossFit Co-Owner Tom Martin and coach Rob VanMetre, both of Sidney.

Coach Rob VanMetre, of Sidney, talks about the Travis Manion Workout of the Day at the Big Four CrossFit located at 102 Wall St, Port Jefferson, on Sunday, May 1. Participants performed stretching exercises before going for a run. Participants also purchased Travis Manion Foundation T-Shirts as part of the fundraiser. The foundation was started to develop events to empower veterans and families of fallen soldiers. The event was organized by Big Four CrossFit Co-Owner Tom Martin and coach Rob VanMetre, both of Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

