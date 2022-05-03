125 Years

May 3, 1897

Sixty-five pupils took the Boxwell examination last Saturday. They were divided among the townships as follows: Orange, 21; Turtle Creek, 13; Green, nine; Franklin, eight; Perry, Salem and Clinton, three each; Jackson and Washington, two each, and Cynthian, one.

100 Years

May 3, 1922

Armed with search warrants issued from the office of Squire Hensel, at Anna, nine deputy prohibition officers from the State Prohibition headquarters in Columbus, raided seven places in Sidney and two in the McCartyville area where it was suspected liquor was being made or handled. The officers were accompanied by Sheriff Clark, Deputy Sheriff Wooley, and Chief of Police O’Leary. Four arrests were made.

———

The blacksmith shop on West Court street, conducted for the past several years by Hugh O’Leary, will hereafter be known as the Sidney Blacksmith Co. James Gormley, who has been in business for the past 25 years, has been named manager.

75 Years

May 3, 1947

Mayor W.W. Wheeler today proclaimed the week of May 4 through 11 as Music Week in Sidney, simultaneously with the national and inter-American observance. The proclamation calls upon local residents to join in the 24th annual observance pointing up the value of music to mankind.

50 Years

May 3, 1972

Heading the Eagles Auxiliary for the coming club season will be Mrs. Sherman Bray. She was elected when the May 1 meeting was held.

Other officers for the coming year are Mrs. Marion Zook, vice president; Mrs. Cecil Steel, chaplain; Mrs. Herman Servis, secretary; Mrs. Harold Glass, treasurer; Mrs. Arnold Barhorst, conductor.

———

Bobby Tolan, who missed the entire 1971 season with a torn Achilles tendon, is making up for lost time this year. The speedy outfielder cracked three hits Tuesday night, including a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning and enabled the Cincinnati Reds to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6.

25 Years

May 3, 1997

Sidney High School senior Phoenix Ho has been named a 1997 National Merit Scholar. For being named a National Merit Schola, Ho will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

From more than 1 million students who entered the nationwide program, only 15,000 were named semifinalists on a state representational basis.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Logo-for-SDN.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org