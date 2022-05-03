Botkins Elementary to host Mother’s Day program

BOTKINS — The Botkins Elementary School’s Mother’s Day program, Muffins with Mom, will host close to 200 people this year.

The event will be held Friday, May 6, from 7 to 7:45 a.m. in the Cafetorium of Botkins Elementary School, and is open to students in kindergarten through third grade and their moms. Muffins, donuts and morning drinks will be available, and all students who attend will receive a free book and bookmark. Moms in attendance can register for a Shelby County Library Card and gather information about the library’s summer reading program.

The program has been made possible by funding from a Botkins Education Foundation Teacher Grant. For more information, contact Michele Meyer at 937-693-4241 ext. 7107, or [email protected]