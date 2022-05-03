Sidney man sentenced to prison for possessing over 100 grams of cocaine

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court handed down several sentences during the week of April 25 for drug trafficking, assault, attempted bribery and attempted breaking and entering, among other charges.

Joshua Cross Burks, 39, of Sidney, was sentenced to 66 months in prison with up to two years of discretionary post-release control. A jewelry collection was also forfeited, and Burks must pay a fine of $5,000. This was because of charges of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, attempted bribery, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Along with these charges, he was also indicted on receiving stolen property (an Ohio license plate), but it was dismissed. Burks prepared over 100 grams of cocaine for transport and distribution and possessed a scale, cutting agents, and drug equipment for cocaine. He also attempted to have another person offer money to a witness to let him leave the scene of an incident.

Jarrod B. Brown, 25, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with two days of jail credit, drug and alcohol treatment as determined by probation, and he must obtain a GED and maintain employment. This was because of one charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Brown was initially indicted on three charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, for knowingly selling or offering to sell marijuana while in the vicinity of juveniles, but all but one charge was dismissed.

Demetric D. Vance Jr., 24, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail with two days of jail credit and is ordered to pay a $300 fine for attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was initially indicted on the same charge, a fifth-degree felony, for possessing Oxycodone.

Zachary Michael Reed, 29, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail with zero days of jail credit. Reed must also pay a $375 fine and his driver’s license was suspended for one year. This was because of one charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first in 10, low test, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was initially indicted on an additional similar charge, but it was dismissed. Reed has had three prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Elijah C. Eagy, 18, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control with 118 days of jail credit and completion of WORTH or other CBCF, in particular any anger or rage programs or the Thinking for a Change program. This was because of one charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. Eagy was initially indicted on two charges of assault, both fourth-degree felonies, for knowingly causing physical harm to a juvenile court bailiff and a deputy sheriff, but the latter charge was dismissed.

Shelby M. Ross, 27, at large, was sentenced to five years of community control and either 60 days in the Shelby County Jail or completion of WORTH or other CBCF. She must also pay a $1,350 fine, her driver’s license was suspended for three years, and she must have alcohol plates and interlock. This was because of one charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, four or five in 10 years, low test, a fourth-degree felony. She was previously convicted on similar charges on April 11, 2018, Sept. 7, 2017, Feb. 9, 2016, and March 20, 2014.

Keesha D. Powers, 30, of Sidney, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with 55 days of jail credit. A 2008 Chevrolet Corvette was also forfeited. This was because of two charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies. Powers was initially indicted on four charges of trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, because she knowingly sold or offered to sell Fentanyl in the vicinity of a school.

Cole Winston Johns, 24, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control with 176 days of jail credit and treatment at WORTH or other CBCF. Johns was also ordered to pay a fine of $375 and his driver’s license was suspended for three years. This was because of charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first in 10 years, a first-degree misdemeanor. Johns drove at excessive speeds, ran numerous stop signs and red lights and committed marked lane violations while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and fleeing from a police officer.

Kaleb B. Fleming, 19, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail with zero days of jail credit for attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor. Fleming was initially indicted on the same charge, a fifth-degree felony, for trespassing at Wrecker’s Towing in Sidney with the intention of committing a felony theft offense.

Craig A. Wagner, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with three days of jail credit and completion of WORTH or other CBCF for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Wagner was initially indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a pipe), both fifth-degree felonies, but the latter charge was dismissed.

James Clarence Richardson III, 33, of Trotwood, was sentenced to 17 months in prison with 141 days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release control for two charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies, and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. In two separate cases, he was indicted on charges of intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony, for trying to intimidate a witness to not testify in his jury trial, failure to appear in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court, a fourth-degree felony, and three charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies, for knowingly selling or offering to sell cocaine in the vicinity of a school, but all but two charges of trafficking in drugs and failure to appear were dismissed.