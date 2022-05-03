Dinsmore Township approves additional tax levy

SIDNEY — Voters in Dinsmore Township approved an additional levy in Tuesday’s Election, according to unofficial results.

The levy passed with 346 votes in favor of the levy, 57.19%, and 237 against, 39.17%.

The levy will provide ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate of 72 cents for each $100 of valuation for five years, commencing in 2022, and first due in 2023.

The additional levy to help fund current operating expenses in Orange Township failed with 129 votes in favor of the levy, 42.02%, and 173 against, 56.35%. The levy amounted to 11 cents for each $100 of valuation for five years, and would commence in 2022, first due in 2023. The levy did not include the City of Sidney.

Franklin Township voters renewed a tax levy with 331 votes in favor of the renewal, 67.69%, and 142 against, 29.04%. The levy is to provide ambulance and emergency medical services and amounts to 7 cents for each $100 of valuation for five years, commencing in 2022, and first due in 2023. The levy includes the Village of Anna but not the City of Sidney.

Loramie Township voters renewed a tax levy providing funding for the Russia Fire District with 307 votes in favor of the renewal, 79.53%, and 69 against, 17.88%. The levy amounts to 17.4 cents for each $100 of valuation for five years, commencing in 2022, and first due in 2023.

The numbers reported are the unofficial result of the May Primary Election. The results will be certified on May 25.

County and state results will be available in Thursday’s paper and online when they are received.

Tom Boerger, of Sidney, votes at the Shelby County Fairgrounds polling station on Tuesday, May 3. Boerger said of voting “I always do. You have to. You’re not allowed to complain if you don’t.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN050422VoteStation.jpg Tom Boerger, of Sidney, votes at the Shelby County Fairgrounds polling station on Tuesday, May 3. Boerger said of voting “I always do. You have to. You’re not allowed to complain if you don’t.”

Additional tax levy for operating expenses in Orange Township fails

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

