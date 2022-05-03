Ehemann, Berning win uncontested primary races

SIDNEY — Voters in Shelby County gathered at the polls Tuesday to vote in several county and state primary races.

Republican Julie Ehemann won the primary for the Shelby County Commissioner seat with 5,521 votes, 82.12%. Ehemann ran uncontested and will appear on the November ballot for re-election.

Republican Amy Berning won the primary for the Shelby County Auditor seat with 5,725 votes, 85.16%. Berning ran uncontested and will appear on the November ballot for re-election.

Jim Jordan won the Republican primary for the 4th District U.S. Representative to Congress with 2,589 votes, 90.49%.

Jeffrey Sites won the Democratic primary for the 4th District U.S. Representative to Congress with 175 votes, 58.53%.

Mike Carey won the Republican primary for the 15th District U.S. Representative to Congress with 3,082 votes, 79.80%.

Danny O’Connor won the Democratic primary for the 15th District U.S. Representative to Congress with 281 votes, 47.47%.

Juergen Waldick and William Zimmerman won the primary for the Ohio 3rd District Court of Appeals. Waldick received 5,031 votes, 74.83% and Zimmerman received 5,634 votes, 83.80%.

Josh Mandel received the most votes in Shelby County for the Republican U.S. Senate seat with 2,395 votes, 35.62%.

Tim Ryan and Morgan Harper received the most votes in Shelby County for the Democratic U.S. Senate sear. Ryan received 657 votes, 73.74% and Harper received 128 votes, 14.37%.

Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp received the most votes in Shelby County for the Governor and Lieutenant Governor Republican primary. They received 2,497 votes, 37.14%.

Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens received the most votes in Shelby County for the Governor and Lieutenant Governor Democratic primary. They received 664 votes, 74.52%.

Dave Yost won the Republican primary for Attorney General with 5,578 votes, 82.97%.

Jeffrey Crossman won the Democratic primary for Attorney General with 762 votes, 85.52%.

Keith Faber received the most votes in Shelby County for the Republican Auditor of State primary with 5,493 votes, 81.70%.

Taylor Sappington received the most votes in Shelby County for the Democratic for Auditor of State primary with 754 votes, 84.62%.

John Adams received the most votes in Shelby County for the Republican Secretary of State primary with 3,847 votes, 57.22%.

Chelsea Clark received the most votes in Shelby County for the Democratic Secretary of State primary with 758 votes, 85.07%.

Robert Sprague received the most votes in Shelby County for the Republican Treasurer of State primary with 5,369 votes, 79.86%.

Scott Schertzer received the most votes in Shelby County for the Democratic Treasurer of State primary with 748 votes, 83.95%.

Sharon Kennedy won the Republican primary for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court with 5.446 votes, 81.01%.

Jennifer Brunner won the Democratic primary for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court with 773 votes, 86.76%.

Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine won the Republican primary for Supreme Court Justice. Fischer received 5,301 votes, 78.85% and DeWine received 4,292 votes, 63.84%.

Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas won the Democratic primary for Supreme Court Justice. Jamison received 707 votes, 79.35% and Zayas received 678 votes, 76.09%.

The offices of State Senator, State Representative and Member of State Central Committee did not appear on the May 3, 2022 primary ballot due to the ongoing issues with redistricting in the state of Ohio.

Of the 32,527 of registered voters in Shelby County, 7,648 ballots were cast in the primary election, which is a 23.51% voter turnout for Shelby County.

The numbers reported are the unofficial result of the May Primary Election. The results will be certified on May 25.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

