125 Years

May 4, 1897

Miss Jessie Wilson, who has spent the past two years in New York City studying music returned home Saturday evening. The Cincinnati “Enquirer” of yesterday had this to say of her, “Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson, a graduate of the College of Music, has developed a fine contralto voice which has been carefully cultured under the well-known teacher, Francis Fisher Powers. Miss Wilson made her debut at Carnegie Hall recently.”

100 Years

May 4, 1922

The secretary of state has announced the appointment of Mark Miller, Republican, and Jerry Quinlisk, Democrat, as members of the Shelby County Board of Elections. Both men have received the endorsement of their respective committees. Quinlisk is a reappointment.

———

The entry, confirming the report of the receiver of the Philip Smith Mfg. Co., was filed in district court in Cincinnati on Saturday. Directing first that creditors of the receiver in the amount of $1,296 be paid, the entry authorizes payment of the balance of $13,477 to W.J. Emmons as trustee in bankruptcy for the firm.

75 Years

May 4, 1947

A roster of 2 men will be presented for Federal inspection and recognition on Tuesday evening when the local national guard unit, Co. I, will be reactivated. This announcement was made today by Capt. Rodney Oldham who will head the unit.

———

One of the beloved priests of Shelby county – the Rev. Edward H. Summe, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, McCartyville – will observe his silver jubilee on Wednesday. Ordained on May 7, 1922, Father Summe has served the McCartyville parish since July 1939.

50 Years

May 4, 1972

John A. Poppe, well known in New Bremen and Auglaize County business and civic affairs, has successfully completed his Ohio Bar examination, qualifying him to practice law in the state of Ohio.

———

It took Shelby County Commissioner Donald Conklin exactly two hours and six minutes Monday to sign his way through a stack of general obligation bonds that will be sold by a Columbus bonding firm to finance the construction of a major addition to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney.

Conklin and County Prosecutor Thomas Kerrigan traveled to Columbus to complete the $3 million bond sale with The Ohio Company. Conklin’s signature placed the bonds in force.

25 Years

May 4, 1997

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation’s unemployment rate sank to a near 24-year low of 4.9 percent in April as Americans reaped the benefits of a robust, low-inflation economy.

The stunning drop reported by the Labor Department today, from a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent a month earlier, came despite a second month of modest growth in employer’s payrolls. They increased by 142,000 jobs in April after a downwardly revised gain of 139,000 in March.

The rate, propelled by decreased joblessness for men and women, whites and blacks, adults and teens, was the lowest since December 1973 when Richard Nixon was president.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Logo-for-SDN-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

