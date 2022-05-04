Xenia man sentenced to 30 months in prison for drug trafficking

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down three sentences for drug trafficking and failure to appear.

Michael J. Elliott, 48, of Xenia, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with discretionary post-release control of up to two years and 19 days of jail credit for one charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. Elliott was initially indicted on two charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, because he knowingly sold or offered to sell Fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school.

James Clarence Richardson III, 33, of Trotwood, was sentenced to 17 months in prison with discretionary post-release control of up to two years and 141 days of jail credit for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, and two charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies. In two separate cases, he was initially indicted on three charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies, for selling cocaine in the vicinity of a school, intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony, and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Keesha D. Powers, 30, of Sidney, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with discretionary post-release control of up to two years and 55 days of jail credit. Her 2008 Chevrolet Corvette was also forfeited. This was because of two charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies. She was initially indicted on four charges of trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, because she was trafficking Fentanyl in the vicinity of a school while using her 2008 Chevrolet Corvette.