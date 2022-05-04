Dayton Area Mensa offers qualification tests

DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the high IQ society Mensa, will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesdays, May 18, June 29, and July 27, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering.

The test will take roughly two hours, and test takers should arrive and sign in 15 to 20 minutes before start time. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started.

Those who score in the top 2% of the general population on either of two tests of logic and reasoning will be invited to join Mensa. Face masks covering the nose and mouth while inside the building are recommended. The proctor is fully vaccinated. Safe social distancing will be maintained at all times. A maximum of nine test takers can be accommodated and pre-registrants will have priority.

For information about testing or to pre-register, contact the testing coordinator at [email protected] or 937-546-7885.

American Mensa is not for profit per U. S. Internal Revenue Code Section 501c(4) but must cover expenses including paying for the use of copyrighted tests which Mensa does not own. For a test administered by a local group’s volunteer proctor American Mensa charges $60 to evaluate and report the candidate’s test results to the candidate.

Persons at least 14 years old but less than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign for permission to take the test although the parent/guardian need not be present during the testing session. Permission forms can be provided in advance upon request and they will be available at the testing session. The tests Mensa uses in local testing sessions are not normed and validated for persons under 14 years of age, who may qualify by other means. Persons under 14, or their parents if appropriate, are invited to visit http://www.us.mensa.org/join/gifted-youth-admission/ and www.mensaforkids.org. Those under 18 or parents are invited to see http://www.us.mensa.org/learn/gifted-youth/faqs-about-ymembership/.

There is an additional way to test and qualify for Mensa membership for those who find the testing schedule inconvenient. See www.us.mensa.org/ testing for information.

Those with documentation of a qualifying test score can use that instead of taking another test. Mensa accepts over 200 tests. See http://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscores/ for the most common qualifying scores used to join Mensa. About 60% of Dayton’s members qualified this way.

Anyone with questions about Mensa or the Dayton local group can e-mail [email protected], call 800-66MENSA or visit www.dayton.us.mensa.org.