Sidney Council views virtual capital tour

SIDNEY — A virtual tour of the city of Sidney’s 2022 capital projects was presented during the Sidney City Council workshop meeting Monday evening.

Council members viewed the city’s annual update on the improvement projects this year for the streets and utilities, parks and recreation, and fire and emergency services departments, as well as the Sidney Airport/public transport.

The update on the city’s streets and water projects, the Shelby Public Transit and Sidney City Airport was given by Public Works Director Jon Crusey.

Shelby Public Transit will purchase a light transit vehicle that will seat 12, without mobility devices, but can accommodate up to two mobility devices, for a total cost $79,000.

Sidney City Airport taxiway A will be rehabbed, to include new lighting, in 2022. The project will cost $536,905, with the city’s portion costing $86,904 after the ODOT grant. Also, bids were expected to come in by the end of April, Crusey said, for the construction of a partial parallel taxiway. That project is estimated to cost $3,805,825. After the FAA and ODOT grants, the city’s 5% cost will be $190,291.

Projects within the city streets, include:

• The sidewalk program. Property owners received notices and have until June 24 to complete repairs themselves. This cost for this year’s repairs is estimated at $195,942.

• Curb and gutter program repairs. Property owners had until April 15 to complete these repairs themselves. The cost for repairs is set at $426,595.

• Street resurfacing Approximately 7.25 miles of road set to be resurfaced and a total of 13.72 lane miles of city streets will be this year, Crusey said. It will cost $1,709,444 for the restoration.

• State Route 47 safety improvements, phase 4, from Fifth Avenue to Interstate 75. Construction has begun, and Crusey showed several maps and pictures of the ongoing project’s work plans. The contract amount is $1,610,786.

• Marilyn Drive and Ann Place street reconstruction and sanitary sewer replacement. The project is expected to be completed June 23, with a cost of $615,573.

• Resurfacing of city parking lot along South Miami Avenue. The project’s contract amount is $82,580, with the city’s portion costing $54,021.

Water treatment plant improvements include the following:

• Filter valve actuator replacement for 13 valve actuators and seven remote operating stations. This is a four-year project to replace all filter valve actuators. The budgeted amount is $218,700.

• Hodge Barrett wellfield cleaning/wellfield pumping study to determine how to increase performance of the wellfield. The budgeted amount is $111,406. Cleaning to start in anytime.

• High service pump inspection on the performance assessment for high service pump No. 3. These pumps are used to send water to the distribution system, Crusey said. The budgeted amount is $23,000.

• Maintenance of the Campbell Road water towers. Maintenance for phase two of the seven-year contract will cost $224,189. This year is a general inspection for both towers to determine when new painting of the towers is needed, he explained.

• Replace chlorine piping/valves to replace plumbing and poorly operating valves for the chlorine feed system. Chlorine is used for water disinfection. This will optimize pipe layout, replacing valves that do not work properly and removing old process controls that are no longer utilized, Crusey said. The budgeted amount of $15,000.

• Canal Street well investigation. Well No. 3 will be evaluated; the pump will be pulled and evaluated off site. The budget for this project is $24,000.

• Replace reclaim basin pumps. One of two pumps to be replaced. The budgeted amount is $45,000.

• Update potassium permanganate feed system and activated carbon feed system. The project will replace pumps, as well as the control system that powers them, Crusey said. There is $17,000 budgeted for each project, (for a total of $34,000).

• Addition of new well; Well #8 at the Hodge Barrett wellfield. The budgeted amount is $1,572,500. Crusey said the project is currently on hold while an investigation is conducted on the performance of this wellfield.

Wastewater treatment plant projects include:

• Aeration tank diffusor replacement. Two aeration basins are annual replaced, he said.

• Replacement of aeration basin gate. The gates were installed in 2002 have failed and tanks are not able to be isolated for maintenance.

• Refurbishments at the administration building. Plans are to remove carpet and linoleum flooring. The concrete floor will be polished, stained and sealed. Replacement of two outside condensing units installed in 1989. And to replace the laboratory exhaust fume hoods installed in 1989.

Within the underground utility improvements in 2022, are the following:

• Brooklyn Avenue sewer diversion. Replace a portion of the enterprise sanitary sewer trunk line (from Custenborder Park south to Court Street) to increase capacity. The goal is to improve capacity and reduce back ups and “SSO’s” in northeast part of the city, he said. The city is preparing construction plans for bidding in late 2022. The design and bidding was in 2021. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

• Reconstruction of Broadway Avenue water main from Russell Road to Parkwood Street. A total of $533,283 is budgeted for the project.

• Reconstruction of Grove Street water main from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Street. A total of $272,950 is budgeted for the project.

• Fairmont Drive sanitary sewer replacement of approximately 1,250-linear-feet of existing 8-inch sanitary sewer between 1173 Fairmont Drive and 1051 Fairmont Drive, which includes, laterals, manholes, sidewalk and tree removal. The budget is $434,688.

• Linden Avenue sanitary sewer replacement for approximately 1,720-linear-feet of existing 8-inch sanitary sewer between Park and Michigan Streets, to include laterals and manholes. The budget is $625,000.

• Purchase a mid-size John Deere 75G excavator. A total of $170,000 is budgeted.

In other business, council members went into an executive session to discuss the appointment of a public employee. No action was taken by council members after they emerged from the executive session and went back into the regular session.