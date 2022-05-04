Sidney man charged with 3 counts of rape

SIDNEY — A 40-year-old Sidney man has been charged with three counts of rape.

According to court documents, Derrick Mabes allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with another person who is not his spouse. Count one alleges he had sexual conduct with a five-year-old girl on or about February 2011. The second count alleges he had sexual conduct with a seven-year-old girl on or about February 2011. Count three alleges he had sexual conduct with a nine-year-old girl on or about March 2013.

The affidavit, signed by a Sidney Police Department detective, states two of the victims gave detailed accounts of being sexually assaulted by the suspect. It also alleges the victims were sexually assaulted by the suspect over several years. The investigstion started April 23 and Mabes was arrested April 28.

Mabes posted a surety bond of $20,091 Tuesday and he was released from the Shelby County Jail.

He will be arraigned in Sidney Municipal Court on May 9 at 1:30 p.m.