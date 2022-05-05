125 Years

May 5, 1897

The board of elections met last night and re-elected Dr. E.S. Cox as superintendent for two years at the same salary of $1,800 per year. Dr. Fletcher Wharton, of Toledo, was selected to preach the baccalaureate sermon, the service to be held at the M.E. Church.

———

At the adjourned meeting of city council last night, President Stowell appointed various committees of council to serve during the year. The resignation of James Lucas as night policemen was presented and accepted. The mayor then presented the names of William O’Leary, John Guy and Robert Cartwright as appointments for the police force and they were all approved. The trio will take turns being on duty during the day.

100 Years

May 5, 1922

“What Happened At Brent’s” will be presented by the eighth grade students in the Sidney High school auditorium on Friday evening. Members of the cast include; Frederick Albers, Donna Ruth Kelley, Rexford Price, John Bush, Anna Sturm, Margaret Van Etten, Katherine Hutchins, Otis Kah, Dorothy Carr, Dorothy Rasor, Jessie Wilson, Josephine Theurer, Lenita Young, Marjorie Bake, Mary L. Bertsch, Charles Collier, William Wise, Judson Foster, Charles Fries, and Mina Ruese.

———

R.S. Frame, divisional highway superintendent, who has been located in Urbana, has moved his office to Sidney. The move was made to place the office more nearly central in the division. The offices are located in the former Mathers home near the post office.

———

A new sign was put up yesterday over the Thoma Jewelry store on the east side of the square. The sign is the width of the store and carries the wording “Watches, Thoma Jewelry,” in raised gold.

75 Years

May 5, 1947

Joseph I. Ross, Dayton, deputy state fire marshal, recommended today that steps be taken to correct the indiscriminate parking of bicycles in front of the Ohio Theatre building, especially during the Saturday kids’ shows. He noted that in event of a sudden flash fire from film, crippling accidents could results if the way of escape was blocked. Ross made an inspection of local buildings in company with Fire Chief Kenneth Purnell.

———

The music department at Houston High school will present its annual spring concert Friday evening in the high school auditorium. Accompanists are Lois Shawler Katherine Apple, and Marie Roeth. The production is under the direction of Miss Frances Calderwood and Mrs. Katherine Griner.

50 Years

May 5, 1972

Mrs. Raleigh Taylor will be heading Altrusa Club for the 1972-73 club season. She was elected at a recent meeting held in the Imperial House Shelby.

Assisting her will be Mrs. Herbert Jones, vice president; Mrs. Dale Anspach, Sr., recording secretary; Mrs. James Borchers, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Basil Mills, treasurer.

———

ST. LOUIS – More St. Louis Cardinals fans should have turned out Wednesday night. As it turned out, they missed something – the Cards’ first home win of the season. The 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds came before a turnout of 6,935 fans, the second smallest crowd in the history of Busch Stadium.

25 Years

May 5, 1997

Bridgeview Middle School teacher Linda DeVelvis is one of 10 outstanding Ohio teachers recognized by the 1997 10th Annual Ashland Inc. Individual Teacher Achievement Awards program. Along with recognition, she receives a $2,500- cash award for excellence in teaching.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a dramatic reach across party lines, President Clinton and congressional Republicans came to terms on a plan that would remake the face of government by balancing the budget over five years while cutting taxes for millions of Americans.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Logo-for-SDN-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org