SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Freda L. Johnson, 64, of Anna, was charged with driving left of center, $130 fine.

Teresa L, Couch, 57, of Wilmington, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Justin Otis Legge Jr., 19, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kay E. Doseck, 62, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, $235 fine.

Samuel E. Stone, 23, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Rebecca Jo Gerardi, 54, of Casstown, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Durant Peters, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jonathan Keith Johnson Jr., 44, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Linda R. Cory, 68, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Dustin M. Duckro, 37, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and expired plates, $161 fine.

Thomas Tray Eugene Joseph Baldwin, 18, of Winchester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerry L. Turner, 64, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jason Gibbs, 27, of Middletown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Myles Genesis Claybrook, 19, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler Mark Paul, 28, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald Terrell Boone II, 26, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dustin L. Phipps, 35, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to display plate/sticker, $130 fine.

Leticia S. Moreland, 39, of Dayton, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Holly Ann Bailey, 47, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Yvonne A. Black, 48, of Piqua, was charged with stopping after accident info, amended to hit skip damaging real property, and operating without reasonable control, latter charge dismissed, $293 fine.

Matthew Allen Justice, 50, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Nancy Jane Hartke, 68, of St. Henry, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Alisa G. Young, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Jason M. Pohlschneider, 39, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Brianna Rebecca Murray, 44, of Clinton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patrick D. McFarland, 34, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Chastity Marie Irwin, 46, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Henry W. Barhorst, 76, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristen Denna Copeland, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Brandon Lanier Haynes, 40, of Toledo, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Christopher R. Hughes, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kristen Renee Girod, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Colt J. Huston, 25, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Haley R. Germann, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charis Ele Ojo Uredo Ebikwo, 21, of Kokomo, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erique Damien Lee Diggs, 48, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lucy Jayne Bonner, 22, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ann E. Lockett, 19, of Mason, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Boyce Coffey, 77, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Kimberly Ann Arbogast, 60, of Bellefontaine, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Stephen Douglas Bartholomew, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Justin Robert Poling, 23, of Sidney, was charged with operating a moving vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Olivia A. Kimbler, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Roselind Louise Russell, 86, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Brian Andrew McHugh, 33, of Troy, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Dustin Robert Whitt, 32, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

