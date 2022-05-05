Getting back to normal

Diane Milanese, left, stocks a refrigerator with drinks while her sister, Teresa Covington, both of Sidney, makes a batch of popcorn in the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre concession stand on Wednesday, May 4. Covington is the drive-in’s owner of concessions and operations. She was making the popcorn popper to make sure the machine still worked after sitting idle all winter. The drive-in will open for the season this Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, weather permitting. Gates open at 7:45 p.m. The first movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” starts at 9 p.m.. The following movie is “Death on the Nile.” Patrons will once again be able to enter the concession stand after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Diane Milanese, left, stocks a refrigerator with drinks while her sister, Teresa Covington, both of Sidney, makes a batch of popcorn in the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre concession stand on Wednesday, May 4. Covington is the drive-in’s owner of concessions and operations. She was making the popcorn popper to make sure the machine still worked after sitting idle all winter. The drive-in will open for the season this Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, weather permitting. Gates open at 7:45 p.m.. The first movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” starts at 9 p.m. The following movie is “Death on the Nile.” Patrons will once again be able to enter the concession stand after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN050622PopcornTest.jpg Diane Milanese, left, stocks a refrigerator with drinks while her sister, Teresa Covington, both of Sidney, makes a batch of popcorn in the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre concession stand on Wednesday, May 4. Covington is the drive-in’s owner of concessions and operations. She was making the popcorn popper to make sure the machine still worked after sitting idle all winter. The drive-in will open for the season this Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, weather permitting. Gates open at 7:45 p.m.. The first movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” starts at 9 p.m. The following movie is “Death on the Nile.” Patrons will once again be able to enter the concession stand after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News