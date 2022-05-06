125 Years

May 6, 1897

Sidney has the prospects of getting a new steam railroad. The proposed route of the road through this county is from Piqua to Sidney, thence to Port Jefferson and Maplewood and up the Ohio Southern railroad. A report in the Cincinnati Post states that capitalists interested in the proposed road, which would be in direct competition with the C.H. & D’s new electric system, went over the route through this county the latter part of last week.

100 Years

May 6, 1922

Following a meeting of the board of trustees of the Ohio President Home held here last evening, it was announced that the work on the new home on North Miami avenue has progressed to a point that it is anticipated the home can be opened the latter part of next week.

———

County Auditor Harmon has received a remittance from the secretary of state, covering the amount of money returnable to the various taxing districts of Shelby county for the sale of auto licenses. One half the money comers back to the county for distribution to county and municipalities. Of the $6,085 returned here, the county’s share is $4,013, with Sidney receiving $1,535.

———

Clem Crusey has purchased the David Oldham property on South Main avenue near Clay street and work on remodeling to make it a modern home has been started.

75 Years

May 6, 1947

R.E. Boller, Jr. has been named district commissioner for the Boy Scouts by W.E. Whipp, district chairman. Boller will succeed Dale Bodine. At the same time, W.R. Minton and Milton Bennet were named co-chairman of the district organization and extension committee.

———

Carl Lehman of the Lehman Paint Store, and Harold Bailey, manager of the Morris Five and Ten Cents store, are two more mushroom hounds. The pair reports a catch of 1,800 mushrooms Sunday in Union county.

———

Three employees of the Dayton Power and Light Co. were recognized for their 25 years of service at a recognition dinner in the Hotel Wagner last evening. They were: Ray Clinehens, line foreman; Leo Wesbecher, appliance service department, and John Libbee, gas distribution supervisor.

50 Years

May 6, 1972

Bubbling over with enthusiasm for vocational education, Sidney city board of education member Ray Cotterman urges area citizens to “get on the band wagon,” if the proposed Miami-Shelby County JVS is ever to become a reality.

“This will be one of the greatest things that has ever happened to Shelby County,” Cotterman told members of the Sidney-Shelby County School Boards Association Thursday night.

———

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the location of the Ohio Department of Highways, Division 7, in Sidney.

The offices were moved here from Urbana because Sidney was closer to the geographic center of the area which includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties. William F. Wagner is the present division deputy director.

25 Years

May 6, 1997

The Northwood School immunization clinic for sixth graders will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department will provide the second dose of measles-mumps-rubella vaccine that is required before seventh grade. Tetanus boosters will also be available at that time.

Information was sent home with the students on April 25. Parents must sign the appropriate paperwork and there is a $5 administration fee per vaccine.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Logo-for-SDN-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org