COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County increased by one case.

There are currently 224 active COVID cases in the county — up one case from the 223 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,087 cases of COVID-19 with 365 hospitalizations and 187 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,863 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,708,071 total cases of COVID-19, with 115,481 hospitalizations, 13,498 intensive care admissions and 38,495 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,576 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.23% of the population and up 19 people since last week. Currently, 270 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 700 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,314,770 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.58% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at [email protected]

Reach the writer at [email protected]