Area Agency on Aging offers free workshop

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will sponsor the workshop “Generation Rx,” presented by Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for the Ohio State University Extension.

“Generation Rx” is a nationwide educational initiative created to promote safe medication practices in an effort to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and is offered through a partnership between Cardinal Health Foundation and The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy.

The one-hour, free workshop will take place on Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20. Interested participants can contact Kelsey Haus at 937-341-3020 or [email protected] to register.

The misuse of prescription medications is one of the country’s most pressing public health problems, with adverse drug events being a significant issue for older adults. While prescription medication can help many live longer and healthier lives, any medication has the potential to do harm, especially when misused.

This educational program will address simple ways to decrease the risk for adverse drug events, the safe storage and disposal of medications, as well as prescription drug misuse in the country. The program includes engaging activities that focus on teaching older adults safe medication practices. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to participate in a Q&A session.