SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Edwin A. Ford, 46, of Urbana, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

Kenny L. Demarcus, 26, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Audrey L. Thobe, 35, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cecilia Rose Periman, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Kenneth L. Rowland Jr., 21, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Destiny Marie Golden, 25, of Jackson Center, was charged with no operator’s license, $382 fine.

Axel J. Lopez Lopez, 19, of Dayton, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, $161 fine.

Nicholas A. Boos, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $261 fine.

Chase J. Barhorst, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason S. Jackson, 44, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Lillian Mae Schaeffer, 22, of Fletcher, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Rani P. Hegemier, 45, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kevin Lee Harriger, 48, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Adam G. Bornhorst, 24, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sheila Janean Farley, 49, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Norma M. Garcia, 43, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Martin Huerta Nino, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with child restraint system, $140 fine.

Anthony John Winner, 44, of Wilmington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Drew M. Monnin, 25, of Versailles, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Grant Earl Story, 19, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Kristine L. Prenger, 61, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Khole Edward Rhoades, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David K. Rose, 62, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Nicholas James Harris, 34, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Mikel Stephens, 67, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jenna Stover, 18, of West Elkton, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Phillip C. Walker, 52, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dominic M. Rockwell, 18, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Nathaniel Jacob Troy Riffell, 38, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Damon T. Hernley, 29, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Dusten T. Martin, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

George Edward Hesser, 50, of Sidney, was charged with one way streets, $136 fine.

Ebony N. Moore, 22, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

William E. Butts II, 51, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Jody Van Hayter, 31, of Forest, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Ryan Matthew Clayton, 43, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Becky A. Barga, 59, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $121 fine.

Kimberly A. Springer, 54, of St. Marys, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kaylee R. Leach Murphy, 22, of Jackson Center, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kylee Jean Hicks, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Kendra Chamberlin, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

