Showcasing the Shelby County Historical Society

Mitch Holscher, of Fort Loramie, installs electrical outlets inside the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center on Friday, May 6. The center is located at 115 E. North Street across the street from Ross Historical Center. The center is a space that was purchased and renovated by the Shelby County Historical Society to be multi use space suitable for educational gatherings and historical displays.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News