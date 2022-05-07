125 Years

May 7, 1897

This week, when John G. McCone, treasurer of the village of Sidney, came to turn the corporation funds over to County Treasurer John Heiser, who by law is made treasurer of the new city, it developed there was an apparent deficiency in the city treasury of long standing. The situation appears to have been known to some of our citizens since 1874, and it is a most remarkable thing that it was not generally known, or that no proper steps have been taken to straighten it out until the present time. The shortage apparently amounts of $3,268. The matter is now in the hands of the Finance committee of city council.

100 Years

May 7, 1922

Motor cop Jos. Layman was busy last evening, accosting motorists who were driving about the city without rear lights. In all 19 persons were cited to appear at the mayor’s office this morning, and all were there at the appointed hour. After reading the traffic laws and ordinances to them, Mayor Trout dismissed them with a warning that future arrests will result in fines.

———

Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson will leave this evening for New York City where she will have an intensive course in vocal work with Herbert Witherspoon, acknowledged as one of the leading voice teachers in the U.S. She will also enter a class in church choir directing.

———

The Lawrence Hut store room and barn at Botkins, offered at public sale this afternoon, was purchased by August Palmisano of Sidney. Palmisano brothers are contemplating using the building as their branch bakery in Botkins.

75 Years

May 7, 1947

A petition seeking a temporary injunction against the installation of parking meters in Sidney was filed in Shelby county common pleas court today by John Sexauer, as a taxpayer of the city. Judge Hubert A Berry granted a temporary injunction and set May 19 as the date for hearing on the motion to make it permanent. Installation of the parking meters about the inside of the public square had been authorized by city council several months ago, and work on installation was to have started in the next few days.

———

Raymond E. Bonnoront, formerly of Botkins, has purchased the Gravelin Cut Rate drug store on North Main Avenue, it was announced today. Until recently the store was known as the Franklin Thrift Drugs. A registered pharmacist, Bonnoront has been associated with the retail drug business for 18 years. The store will be known as “Bunny’s Drug Store.”

50 Years

May 7, 1972

Director of 1972 summer programs for the Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA will be Earnie J. Jones, R.R. 6, Sidney. Jones, a graduate of Sidney High School and Ashland College, is employed in the city school system as an elementary physical education teacher.

———

Young Miss Pam Fogt is a sparkling sophomore, if you please – bold enough, in fact to show her heels to the rest of the field, to take the Most Valuable Performer award, in the Shelby County Girls Track and Field Meet held on Fairlawn’s well-groomed cinders Friday afternoon.

In annexing the honor by a narrow margin over Fairlawn’s Nancy Eustache, Pam established two new dash records, taking the 100-yard event in 12.15 and the 220 in 28.4.

———

A slate of officers for the 1972-73 club season was presented to the members of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, Alpha Beta Chapter. Mrs. Ralph Smith will be president with Mrs. Ron Black the vice president.

Other officers are Mrs. Garber Higgenbotham, recording secretary; Mrs. Don Thompson, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Kenneth Shaffer, treasurer; Mrs. Carl Henson, chaplain; Mrs. Gus Burkhardt, sergeant-at-arms; and Mrs. Lee Elsass, historian.

25 Years

May 7, 1997

Area Energy and Electric Inc. of Sidney has received Turner Construction Co’s 1996 Outstanding Subcontractor Award.

Two awards were presented for electrical work during a ceremony honoring subcontractors in Columbus. Area Energy and Electric’s award was for “maintaining the highest standards in the construction industry” in the construction industry” in performance on projects including safety, quality and professional management.

The Columbus office of the national company presented the award based on three projects in 1996-97 for assisted living centers in Kenton, Troy and Findlay. Area Energy and Electric project manager for these buildings was Mike Gossard assisted by Bob Schmidt, electronics manager, said Ken Schlater, company president.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Logo-for-SDN-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org