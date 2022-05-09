Poetry at Hayner event will feature a mosaic of voices

TROY — A poetry reading, to be held June 11 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, will present a unique format.

In the first hour of the event, 12 poets from across the state have been invited to read. A diverse group of people have been chosen in order to encourage a variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature a one-hour, open mic. Poets who wish to read 1 of their own poems can sign-up for a slot beginning at 6 p.m. ​

Featured poets include Steve Abbott, founder and host of Columbus’ The Poetry Forum, and editor of Ohio Poetry Association’s annual journal “Common Threads.” Matthew T. Birdsall is editor of “Mock Turtle Zine,” a Dayton journal. John Booth is a multi-instrument performance poet and Elise Cooper is a graduate from Tippecanoe High School and just finished her sophomore year in college. Dave Essinger is editor of “Slippery Elm” and “From the Writer’s Kitchen.” Multi-award-winning Sophia Kartsonis is professor of Literature and Creative Writing at Columbus College of Art and Design. Jane K. Kretschmann is from Piqua and a retired Edison Community College teacher. Paula Lambert is a mover and shaker in Ohio’s poetry circles. She has funded and supported numerous public reading and festivals and has won many awards for her writing. Erica Manto-Paulson hails from the Cincinnati area and is a 2021 Pushcart Nominee. Belinda Rismiller is from Darke County and is a founding member of the Greenville Poets. Prize winning Rose Smith is the senior editor of “Pudding Magazine.” Rebecca Spencer won the 2020 Edison Peace Prize for her writing.

These poets have been published in many fine poetry journals across the country and have over 25 published books of poetry among them, many of which can be purchased during intermission where you can meet these fine poets and enjoy this community of poetry lovers.

This event is free and no reservations are necessary, and the public is invited to attend Saturday, June 11. Sign-ups for open mic begin at 6 p.m. and readings begin at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about this evening of poetry in the Hayner courtyard at www.troyhayner.org/poetry_at_hayner.

The Hayner is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Most events are free to the public. To learn more about this and other Hayner happenings, please visit www.troyhayner.org.