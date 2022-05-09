SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Peyton Scherer, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Winona Kimberly Humphrey, 61, of San Diego, California, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Thomas Price, 37, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Wilder Velasquez, 36, of Cincinnati, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Wesley Adam Branscum, 34, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Fuad Y. Koubi, 62, of Troy, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin T. Gambrel, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Mazeen Said Mustafa, 25, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven M. Johnston Jr., 51, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Scott William Pennington, 65, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Kira Layne Propps, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaliyah Meshell Wise, 26, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Ashley E. Smazenko, 28, of Van Wert, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Briana Brown, 19, of Port Jefferson, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Mark A. Ahrens, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tommie Jo Trent, 46, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kassandra Haas, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Amoni Hassen Massey, 27, of Hermitage, Tennessee, was charged with no operator’s license, dismissed, $105 fine.

Dominic R. Pryor, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding and reasonable control, $200 fine.

Joy M. Fitch, 39, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Phillip Matthew Daniel Howard, 33, of West Manchester, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $511 fine.

Cassandra Johnson, 22, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Samantha Ary, 28, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Jace Robert Conrad, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Brock Frasure, 46, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, $186 fine.

Sharon K. Ross, 61, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Wesley N. Spradlin, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Andrew Joseph Steinke, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel Boyd, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $361 fine.

Carly J. Platfoot, 39, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amer Achour, 37, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Colton Duckro, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Andrew Johnston, 36, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, dismissed, $111 fine.

Camille Nicole Tucker, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Carolyn J. Westerbeck Ginter, 80, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Christopher Shawn Zollman, 43, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Cassie L. Stock, 20, of Knightstown, Indiana, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Wayne Allsup, 57, of Lima, was charged with tail lights/rear license plate, $130 fine.

Renee L. Geise, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alan David Herrera Dominguez, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael D. Isaacs, 44, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Paul W. Morrow, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Christopher K. Rigel, 34, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Frances Lynn Rizor, 39, of New Knoxville, was charged with expired plates and no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Jaclyn Sue Schmiesing, 24, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Chad C. Hanna, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points, $313 fine.

Matthew David Stewart, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Triston Thomas King, 25, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Travis E. Nelson, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.

Shelby Amanda Schlutz, 22, of Greenville, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

