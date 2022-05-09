Jordan takes over as new Botkins Police chief

BOTKINS — For the first time in 29 years, the village of Botkins has a new police chief. Sgt. Mark Jordan took over and was sworn-in on Saturday, April 30, as the new Botkins Police Chief.

The department’s transition from retiring Chief Tom Glass, who served his last day on April 29, to Jordan taking over as the new chief was smooth, Jordan said. He had already been with Botkins Police for 10 years and part of the management team for the last five to six years. Jordan said coming to work the following day, now as chief, didn’t feel much different from the previous shift.

“Tom has done an excellent job here,” Jordan said. “I’ve been a part of building this operation, so it’s more of a transition than someone new coming in here. We have had, the last couple of months, an opportunity to have him transition those things to me, so it’s not a fresh, brand new (start). I’ve been in organizations before where you come in, and they are, ‘Here’s the keys,’ and it takes months to figure out where everything is at and what need to be addressed. … And that’s huge benefit; I owe that to Tom Glass. He did a fabulous job in preparing me for leading this organization.”

Jordan, a Sidney native, resident and graduate of Sidney High School, is also the CEO of Bluecrest Electronics. He attended Wilmington College and Xavier University. He is engaged to Lori Werling, whom he has been with for the past 10 years. He also has one son, Parker Jordan, who currently serves in the U.S. Amy.

After high school, Jordan honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for six years, where he worked in both law enforcement and information technology with computers. Upon the conclusion of his military career, although he worked in the private sector with computers, Jordan also wanted to continue on with public service and worked part time for a year for the Newport News Police Department in Newport News, Virginia.

“Then I was looking at career choices. … So I had a dual track career, one in computer information technology, and the another in law enforcement for many years,” Jordan said about determining his direction after coming out of the service, but knew he could have a good career in private business.

A year after exiting the military, he came back to Ohio working with computers and part time for the Fairfield Police Department before returning to Shelby County. After relocating to Sidney, he continued his career of public service as captain of the reserve deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. Then in 2012, hearing that Glass needed help, Jordan went to work at the Botkins Police Department (BPD).

Jordan admitted to having to juggle his various hats of working in the private sector, as a public servant and a father, but “always made time for family.”

When asked why he continued to put so much on his plate and keep on the path of law enforcement, he said it’s part of his family’s history to serve. His father served in the U.S. Navy, his brother served in the Army and now his son is continuing that tradition with his service in the Army.

“Most people don’t get into this profession because of a pay check. The biggest reason they get into this profession is the opportunity to help others and impact people’s lives in a good way,” Jordan said, when talking about the job of law enforcement. “Really, the payoff is the satisfaction of knowing you are appreciated. The best payday I’ve ever had, and it happens frequently, which is, someone will come up to you and say, ‘Mr. Jordan, do you remember me from several years ago? You arrested me, and I just wanted to tell you thank you, because I was at the lowest point in my life, and you made a difference and an impact in helping me. You didn’t judge me, you just got me the help that I needed.’ And then they go on to say they have a family and a great job and are sober. Those are the moments that give you satisfaction. And those are the moments that basically give you a paycheck, but not in money.”

Jordan said he is proud to have worked on a case in which a drug dealer was busted in 2021 at the conclusion of pursuit with law enforcement. As a result of that case and money seized, BPD will be getting a brand new police cruiser hopefully this fall, if supply chain issues work out.

He went on to say he is very proud to serve the residents of the village of Botkins and that honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability are at the core of all that everything he does in life.

“I truly am blessed, there is no doubt about that. And I truly want to help and serve others. Sometimes help means taking them to jail and getting them in front of a judge so you get them to that turning point,” Jordan said. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I’ve seen tragedy, death and destruction, but I’ve also seen happiness and joy. And I’m proud to serve the residents of the village of Botkins.”

