Vincent named new executive director

SIDNEY – Ohio Living Dorothy Love announced Cristal Vincent as new executive director effective May 16, 2022.

Vincent is a passionate executive with over 20 years of experience in multiple areas, including long-term care, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and rehabilitation.

Most recently, she served as executive director of Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Bryan, Ohio. Prior to that, she was chief executive officer of Fairlawn Retirement Community in Archbold, Ohio and she spent seven years at Heritage Manor in Youngstown, Ohio, including three as CEO.

As executive director, Vincent will support financial management, quality outcomes, safety, engagement and the well-being of residents and staff members of the Ohio Living Dorothy Love community.

Vincent is a licensed nursing home administrator and holds a bachelor’s degree in integrated health studies and health care administration from Kent State University. She is certified in long-term care administration by St. Joseph’s college and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Administrators.