PorchFest issues call to artists

TROY — The Artisan Tent Village is hosted in connection with the 2022 Troy, Ohio, PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10.

PorchFest is a popular music and art festival that draws a thousand or more visitors. Forty concerts will be presented on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. A Food Court will be set up at the Hayner and the Troy-Miami County Public Library will be organizing the Artisan Tent Village adjacent to the food court. This event has at least 20 openings for artists to offer their work for sale from tents on Oxford Street situated between the two organizations. Applications are online now and will remain open until the spots are filled.

The Tent Village opens at 11 a.m. and stays open until the last concert. Find all the information and sign-up forms at www.TroyHayner.org/porchfest.

The Hayner is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Most events are free to the public. To learn more about this and other Hayner happenings please visit www.troyhayner.org.