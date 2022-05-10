She’s a top bowler

Libby Hurley, 15, of Sidney, won the Shelby County U.S. Bowling Conference Scholarship Tournament on April 4 at Belmar Lanes in Sidney. Hurley, a freshman at Sidney High School, won the tournament with a 786 score, which included a handicap. She is member of the SHS girls varsity bowling team. She is also a member of the traveling scholarship league, which plays on Sundays. She is the daughter of Heather Sullenberger and Gabe Hurley, both of Sidney.

