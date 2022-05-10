Commissioners proclaim holidays and approve funding in April

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners’ business during the month of April included signing proclamations, approving funding and adopting resolutions, among other matters.

Proclamations included recognizing the week of April 4-10, 2022, as National Public Health Week, proclaiming April 29, 2022 as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Day, and recognizing and congratulating Judge Stephen Shaw as he retires after 36 years on the Third District Court of Appeals.

The commissioners approved funding of $100,000 toward the Historic Downtown Sidney Enhancement Campaign along with payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,061,119.92 (April 7), $645,645.23 (April 12), $631,610.11 (April 21), and $637,323.16 (April 28).

Transfers from the general fund were also approved to the engineer’s fund ($148,149.06) and the capital improvement fund ($148,149.05).

The commissioners adopted resolutions to issue revenue bonds and enter into a loan with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the Lake Loramie Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) Improvements Project totaling $6,131,000.

Other business included authorizing seeking bids for the Arrowhead Wastewater Plant New Generator project – which will open May 17 at 11 a.m. – and meeting with Job & Family Services personnel regarding child placement costs and the need for qualified child-care providers and foster parents.