Man sentenced to prison for felonious assault, vandalism

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for assault, drug trafficking and gross sexual imposition, among other charges.

Marques D. White, 19, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and is ordered to pay restitution of $1,000 with 81 days of jail credit and a mandatory 18 months to discretionary three years post-release control for three charges of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one charge of vandalism, a fourth-degree felony. He was initially indicted on three charges of attempted murder, first-degree felonies, six charges of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one charge of vandalism, a fourth-degree felony. White struck multiple people with his car and caused $7,500 of harm to the Clark Station in Sidney.

Devon M. Skinner, 18, of Anna, was sentenced to no more than five years of community control with three days of jail credit and completion of drug and alcohol counseling and the Thinking for a Change program. Skinner was also fined $200. This was because of one charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was initially indicted on aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, for striking a male victim in the head with a glass liquor bottle after they argued and fought.

Robert J. Delafuente, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with one day of jail credit and the completion of drug and alcohol counseling and the Thinking for a Change program. He must also complete his GED. This was because of one charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. Delafuente was initially indicted on two charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second and third-degree felonies, for knowingly selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school.

Tyler S. Rhoads, 25, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months in prison at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with mandatory post-release control of five years and 65 days of jail credit for one charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, and tier-I sex offense. He was initially indicted on one charge of rape, a first-degree felony.

Alexander F. McCoy Sr., 25, of Sidney, was sentenced to completion of WORTH or other CBCF program and continuation of community control sanctions for violating the terms and conditions of his community control sanction. He was initially sentenced to five years of community control, completion of the Thinking for a Change program and either three days in jail or 72 hours in an intervention program. His driver’s license was also suspended for one year and he was fined $375. This sentencing was because of one charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, low test, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Bryon Jones, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison with discretionary post-release control of up to two years and 90 days of jail credit for attempted failure to appear. a fifth-degree felony. He was initially indicted on failure to report to a status conference for a case in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court during 2020. In a separate case in 2019, he was indicted on one charge of aggravated possession of drugs, two charges of possession of drugs, and one charge of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies, for possessing methamphetamine, Fentanyl and cocaine and baggies to store them in.