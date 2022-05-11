Police investigate moped crash

SIDNEY — Sidney Police officers are investigating a crash involving a moped.

On May 10, 2022, at 9:06 p.m. there was a report of a crash with injuries involving an automobile and a motorized bicycle (moped) at 768 Spruce Ave., Sidney.

According to a Sidney Police press release and crash report, Ty Maurice Latimer, 15, of Sidney, was operating a motorized bicycle (moped) northbound on Spruce Avenue when he was struck by a 2012 grey Ford Fusion, driven by Thomas Jy’heir Foster-Wheeler, 17, of Sidney, that had just turned northbound from a Spruce Avenue driveway. The collision caused Ty to be ejected from the moped onto the driveway of 768 Spruce Ave. Ty was injured and when Officer Meggan O’Brien arrived on the scene she used a tourniquet on the victim’s leg due to the his injuries.

Sidney Fire Department Medics transported Ty to Wilson Health ER. The release said his mother reported that Ty was then taken by CareFlight due to his injuries.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed it should contact O’Brien at the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351.