Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

MONDAY, MAY 16

• Brukner Nature Center will host the program, “Ohio Bird Quest” presented by Tom Hissong at 7 p.m. The program is free for BNC Members and only $5 per person for nonmembers.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

• The Piqua Public Library will host the program “Wild Gardens” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. The public is invited to learn about native plants, their value to wildlife, and how t0 increase the native plants on personal property.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• Novels at Night with Angie will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. May’s selection is “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg.

• Hickory River Smokehouse will host Brukner Nature Center’s “Dine to Donate” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 20% of total net sales from all purchases where Brukner Nature Center is mentioned will be donated to Brukner Nature Center. No coupons, discounts, or other specials are valid during the fundraiser.

• Brukner Nature Center will host their Homeschool Nature Club from 2 to 4 p.m. for children ages 5 to 11. Cost is $5 for BNC members and $8 for non-members, and deadline to register for the program is Monday, May 16. To register for the program, call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Wait for an email to confirm you pre-registration for the chosen time/months. Participants have three days from receiving the confirmation email to make payment for the program; payment is accepted by cash or check only. Currently, spots only available for the afternoon session. The topic for May is “Water Exploration”.