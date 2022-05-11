Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart, right, opens his arms to hug Salvation Army Capt. Samantha Lockard, of Sidney, after they both took turns getting hit with pies. The two raced through an obstacle course. Stewart won the race. He decided to smash the pie on the back of Lockard’s head. Lockard had arranged for an extra pie to be mushed into Stewart’s face even though he won the race. The contest was held at the end of the Sidney Salvation Army’s inaugural Community Event on the courtsquare. The event, held on Tuesday, May 10, featured a variety of games that were run by local organizations and businesses.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News